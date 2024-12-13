Maha Kumbh 2025: A 'Mahayagya of Unity'

During a public assembly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the Maha Kumbh 2025 as a 'mahayagya of unity,' emphasizing its role in elevating India's cultural and spiritual essence.

He unveiled 167 development initiatives worth Rs 5,500 crore intended to enhance Prayagraj's infrastructure in preparation for the event. These projects encompass an AI-driven platform, Sah'AI'yak Chatbot, to facilitate better communication for attending devotees.

Before the public meeting, the Prime Minister participated in ceremonial rituals at the sacred Sangam, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Maha Kumbh, held every 12 years, is slated for January 13 to February 26, 2025.

