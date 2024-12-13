Left Menu

Maha Kumbh 2025: A 'Mahayagya of Unity'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the unifying nature of the Maha Kumbh 2025, calling it a 'mahayagya of unity' that enhances India's cultural and spiritual identity. He announced developmental projects worth Rs 5,500 crore to boost infrastructure in Prayagraj for the event, including an AI-based platform for devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 13-12-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 15:26 IST
Maha Kumbh 2025: A 'Mahayagya of Unity'
  • Country:
  • India

During a public assembly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the Maha Kumbh 2025 as a 'mahayagya of unity,' emphasizing its role in elevating India's cultural and spiritual essence.

He unveiled 167 development initiatives worth Rs 5,500 crore intended to enhance Prayagraj's infrastructure in preparation for the event. These projects encompass an AI-driven platform, Sah'AI'yak Chatbot, to facilitate better communication for attending devotees.

Before the public meeting, the Prime Minister participated in ceremonial rituals at the sacred Sangam, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Maha Kumbh, held every 12 years, is slated for January 13 to February 26, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024