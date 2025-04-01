Left Menu

Supreme Court Condemns 'Inhuman' House Demolition in Prayagraj

The Supreme Court criticized the Uttar Pradesh government and Prayagraj Development Authority for illegally demolishing homes, branding the actions as 'inhuman'. The court ordered compensation for affected homeowners, emphasizing citizens' right to shelter and due law process. The move was linked to mistaken beliefs about land ownership related to gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed.

Supreme Court Condemns 'Inhuman' House Demolition in Prayagraj
The Supreme Court sharply criticized the Uttar Pradesh government and Prayagraj Development Authority, labeling their actions in demolishing residents' homes in Prayagraj as 'inhuman and illegal'.

A bench, including Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, expressed their dismay that such demolitions happened without regard for the rule of law, highlighting the essential right to shelter that citizens possess. The judges ordered the authorities to compensate each affected homeowner with Rs 10 lakh within six weeks.

The apex court linked the unlawful demolitions to a misassumption concerning the land's ownership, which officials mistakenly believed was related to the late gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed. The residents turned to the court after the Allahabad High Court denied their plea, challenging the demolition notices served in 2021 concerning constructions in Lukerganj.

