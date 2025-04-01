Left Menu

Supreme Court Rebukes Illegal Demolition by Prayagraj Authority

The Supreme Court has condemned the Prayagraj Development Authority for demolishing houses without legal process, deeming the act inhumane. The court highlighted the right to shelter under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution and ordered compensation for affected owners, criticizing the authority's insensitivity and illegal actions.

The Supreme Court of India, on Tuesday, delivered a stern reproach to the Prayagraj Development Authority for demolishing houses without adhering to legal protocols, a decision which the court remarked 'shocks our conscience'. Justices Abhay S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan emphasized that the right to shelter constitutes a fundamental aspect of Article 21 of the Constitution.

The apex court harshly criticized the development authority's actions, describing them as 'inhuman and illegal,' and noting the demolition of residential structures in such a manner demonstrates a severe lack of sensitivity. The court condemned the authority for the unauthorized destruction of homes, asserting these incidents deeply disturb the judicial conscience.

In response, the bench mandated the Prayagraj Development Authority to award compensation of Rs 10 lakh to each house owner whose property was unlawfully razed. This directive came after reports that the demolitions occured swiftly, with only a day's notice, affecting individuals like lawyer Zulfiqar Haider and professor Ali Ahmed, who had unsuccessfully contested the demolitions in the Allahabad High Court.

