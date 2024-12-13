Left Menu

Celebrity Uproar: Allu Arjun's Arrest Sparks Political Backlash in Telangana

Telugu star Allu Arjun's arrest has ignited political controversy in Telangana, drawing criticism from BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar and BRS’s K T Rama Rao. Both leaders condemned the Congress government's handling of the situation, following a tragic incident at a screening of Arjun's film, 'Pushpa 2'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-12-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 16:08 IST
Celebrity Uproar: Allu Arjun's Arrest Sparks Political Backlash in Telangana
Allu Arjun
  • Country:
  • India

The arrest of Telugu film icon Allu Arjun has sparked a storm in Telangana politics, with opposition parties lashing out at the ruling Congress. BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticized the treatment of the actor, calling it a 'disgraceful act of mismanagement.'

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao joined in, slamming the government for treating Arjun like a 'common criminal.' The criticism comes after a tragic incident at a screening of Arjun's film 'Pushpa 2' resulted in a woman's death.

Rama Rao condemned the arrest as 'unwarranted,' taking aim at the Congress government's handling of crowd management during the high-profile event. Other political figures, including senior actor N Balakrishna and former minister Ambati Rambabu, also voiced their support for the actor, denouncing the arrest as unjust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024