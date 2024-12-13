Celebrity Uproar: Allu Arjun's Arrest Sparks Political Backlash in Telangana
Telugu star Allu Arjun's arrest has ignited political controversy in Telangana, drawing criticism from BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar and BRS’s K T Rama Rao. Both leaders condemned the Congress government's handling of the situation, following a tragic incident at a screening of Arjun's film, 'Pushpa 2'.
The arrest of Telugu film icon Allu Arjun has sparked a storm in Telangana politics, with opposition parties lashing out at the ruling Congress. BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticized the treatment of the actor, calling it a 'disgraceful act of mismanagement.'
BRS Working President K T Rama Rao joined in, slamming the government for treating Arjun like a 'common criminal.' The criticism comes after a tragic incident at a screening of Arjun's film 'Pushpa 2' resulted in a woman's death.
Rama Rao condemned the arrest as 'unwarranted,' taking aim at the Congress government's handling of crowd management during the high-profile event. Other political figures, including senior actor N Balakrishna and former minister Ambati Rambabu, also voiced their support for the actor, denouncing the arrest as unjust.
(With inputs from agencies.)
