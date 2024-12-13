Maha Kumbh 2025: A Spiritual and Cultural Mahayagya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025 as a 'mahayagya of unity' that aims to elevate the nation's cultural and spiritual identity. He underlined the event's contribution to both social cohesion and economic empowerment.

Addressing a public gathering, the Prime Minister inaugurated Rs 5,500 crore worth of developmental projects to improve Prayagraj's infrastructure ahead of the Maha Kumbh. He emphasized the disappearance of caste and sect differences during the event, promoting unity among attendees.

Modi highlighted the historical importance of the Maha Kumbh, which unites people from various backgrounds at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. The Prime Minister also acknowledged the essential roles of sanitation workers and expressed gratitude for their contributions.

