Maha Kumbh 2025: A Spiritual and Cultural Mahayagya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights the Maha Kumbh 2025 as a platform for cultural unity, spiritual awakening, and economic empowerment. Modi inaugurated projects worth Rs 5,500 crore to enhance infrastructure at the event in Prayagraj. More than 40 crore people are expected to attend the 45-day religious gathering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 13-12-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 18:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025 as a 'mahayagya of unity' that aims to elevate the nation's cultural and spiritual identity. He underlined the event's contribution to both social cohesion and economic empowerment.

Addressing a public gathering, the Prime Minister inaugurated Rs 5,500 crore worth of developmental projects to improve Prayagraj's infrastructure ahead of the Maha Kumbh. He emphasized the disappearance of caste and sect differences during the event, promoting unity among attendees.

Modi highlighted the historical importance of the Maha Kumbh, which unites people from various backgrounds at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. The Prime Minister also acknowledged the essential roles of sanitation workers and expressed gratitude for their contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

