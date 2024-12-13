Left Menu

Global Advocacy for Ayurveda: A Growing Path Forward

The 10th World Ayurveda Congress highlighted the growing global demand for ayurveda, while foreign delegates urged more government-to-government efforts for wider recognition. They identified regulatory challenges and discussed potential solutions. Delegates from various countries shared insights into the hurdles and opportunities for ayurveda's development in their regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 13-12-2024 18:47 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 18:47 IST
Global Advocacy for Ayurveda: A Growing Path Forward
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 10th World Ayurveda Congress in India became a platform for foreign delegates to commend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in promoting ayurveda worldwide. They called for increased government collaboration to elevate the status of ayurveda globally.

During the International Delegates Assembly (IDA), representatives from countries including Australia, South Korea, and Brazil showcased the rising demand for ayurveda, even as it currently operates mainly as a wellness system. They proposed solutions to regulatory hurdles impeding ayurveda's growth and encouraged support from government bodies and the World Ayurveda Foundation.

The event, which saw participation from approximately 300 delegates, underscored India's investment in traditional medicine, with initiatives like the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Gujarat. International speakers highlighted both the successes and challenges faced in integrating ayurveda into their healthcare systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024