Global Advocacy for Ayurveda: A Growing Path Forward

The 10th World Ayurveda Congress in India became a platform for foreign delegates to commend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in promoting ayurveda worldwide. They called for increased government collaboration to elevate the status of ayurveda globally.

During the International Delegates Assembly (IDA), representatives from countries including Australia, South Korea, and Brazil showcased the rising demand for ayurveda, even as it currently operates mainly as a wellness system. They proposed solutions to regulatory hurdles impeding ayurveda's growth and encouraged support from government bodies and the World Ayurveda Foundation.

The event, which saw participation from approximately 300 delegates, underscored India's investment in traditional medicine, with initiatives like the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Gujarat. International speakers highlighted both the successes and challenges faced in integrating ayurveda into their healthcare systems.

