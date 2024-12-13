Pushpa 2 Premiere Tragedy: Husband's Take on Responsibility
A woman's husband whose wife died during the Pushpa 2 premiere stated he doesn't hold actor Allu Arjun responsible for the incident and is ready to withdraw his case. Despite the actor's arrest, he received interim bail. The couple's son remains hospitalized due to injuries sustained in the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-12-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 18:49 IST
A tragic incident occurred during the premiere of 'Pushpa 2,' leading to a woman's death. Her husband, Bhaskar, declared he won't hold Allu Arjun, the film's leading actor, accountable for the unfortunate event.
Bhaskar expressed his willingness to withdraw the legal case related to the incident. He also mentioned being uninformed about Arjun's arrest until it surfaced in the news.
Despite police action against Allu Arjun, the Telangana High Court granted him a four-week interim bail. Meanwhile, Bhaskar's son remains in treatment at a private super-speciality hospital after sustaining severe injuries.
