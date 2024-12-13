Pushpa 2 Premiere Tragedy: Husband's Take on Responsibility

A tragic incident occurred during the premiere of 'Pushpa 2,' leading to a woman's death. Her husband, Bhaskar, declared he won't hold Allu Arjun, the film's leading actor, accountable for the unfortunate event.

Bhaskar expressed his willingness to withdraw the legal case related to the incident. He also mentioned being uninformed about Arjun's arrest until it surfaced in the news.

Despite police action against Allu Arjun, the Telangana High Court granted him a four-week interim bail. Meanwhile, Bhaskar's son remains in treatment at a private super-speciality hospital after sustaining severe injuries.

