Left Menu

Maharashtra's New Anganwadi Learning Labs Strengthen Childhood Education

The Reliance Foundation launched a network of 24 Anganwadi Learning Labs in Maharashtra as a significant step to bolster early childhood care and education. This initiative, in partnership with the Maharashtra government, aims to improve the development of children and enrich the skills of Anganwadi workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:25 IST
Maharashtra's New Anganwadi Learning Labs Strengthen Childhood Education
Launch of Anganwadi Learning Labs (Photo/Reliance Foundation). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reliance Foundation has unveiled a network of 24 Anganwadi Learning Labs in Maharashtra, marking a pivotal step towards strengthening early childhood education in the state. The launch event took place in Rayte village, Kalyan, and forms part of a strategic partnership with the Maharashtra government focused on early childhood care and education (ECCE).

Over 250 attendees, comprising parents, children, and officials from the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme, gathered for the event, where aspirations for the centers were shared. The initiative underscores Reliance Foundation's commitment to enhancing ECCE in Maharashtra by improving young children's learning and development while also focusing on capacity-building initiatives.

Kailash Pagare, I.A.S., Commissioner, ICDS, commended the partnership, emphasizing its role in fostering the all-round development of children. This collaboration aims to improve ECCE services in Anganwadi centers, recognizing the critical roles of both Anganwadi workers and parents. Training programs will enhance the capabilities of 700 Anganwadi Workers, gearing up to support over 10,000 children provincially.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024