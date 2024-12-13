Maharashtra's New Anganwadi Learning Labs Strengthen Childhood Education

The Reliance Foundation has unveiled a network of 24 Anganwadi Learning Labs in Maharashtra, marking a pivotal step towards strengthening early childhood education in the state. The launch event took place in Rayte village, Kalyan, and forms part of a strategic partnership with the Maharashtra government focused on early childhood care and education (ECCE).

Over 250 attendees, comprising parents, children, and officials from the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme, gathered for the event, where aspirations for the centers were shared. The initiative underscores Reliance Foundation's commitment to enhancing ECCE in Maharashtra by improving young children's learning and development while also focusing on capacity-building initiatives.

Kailash Pagare, I.A.S., Commissioner, ICDS, commended the partnership, emphasizing its role in fostering the all-round development of children. This collaboration aims to improve ECCE services in Anganwadi centers, recognizing the critical roles of both Anganwadi workers and parents. Training programs will enhance the capabilities of 700 Anganwadi Workers, gearing up to support over 10,000 children provincially.

