Tragedy at Film Premiere: Husband Speaks Out Amidst Controversy

The unveiling of 'Pushpa 2' took a tragic turn on December 4, when chaos in a packed theater led to the death of a woman. Her husband, Bhaskar, maintains that Allu Arjun, the film's male lead, should not be held accountable for the accident.

Despite Bhaskar's readiness to drop the case, the Telangana authorities proceeded with Arjun's arrest. Meanwhile, Bhaskar's son remains under medical care following severe injuries sustained during the incident.

Legal experts emphasize that the proceedings will not be halted by the husband's decision, due to the non-compoundable nature of the registered offence. As per the legal protocol, the investigation remains active regardless of the complainant's current stance.

