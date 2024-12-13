Chaos at Allu Arjun's Premiere: Was Adequate Security in Place?
The police blamed Allu Arjun for a tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre, despite initially stating they were unaware of his presence. A woman died due to suffocation, with police and theatre management accused of miscommunication over security arrangements. Allu Arjun's advocates argue that proper notification was given.
The city police have pinned the blame on popular actor Allu Arjun for a tragic incident during his film's premiere at Sandhya Theatre, where a woman suffocated to death. Initially, the police claimed they were not informed about the event or Arjun's presence at the venue.
Amidst the chaos, Allu Arjun's supporters argue that the police were informed in advance and security was requested for the actor's visit. A letter from the theatre management dated December 2 indicated that Arjun, alongside other stars, was expected on December 4, prompting a request for additional 'bandobust' to handle a potentially large fan turnout.
The police, responding to the furor, stated that they frequently receive requests for security cover for various events but often face resource constraints. Despite insufficient details from the organizers, they claim to have arranged adequate crowd management. Meanwhile, the contention around miscommunication and security lapses continues to stir debate.
