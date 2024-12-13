Left Menu

Chaos at Allu Arjun's Premiere: Was Adequate Security in Place?

The police blamed Allu Arjun for a tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre, despite initially stating they were unaware of his presence. A woman died due to suffocation, with police and theatre management accused of miscommunication over security arrangements. Allu Arjun's advocates argue that proper notification was given.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-12-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 22:07 IST
Chaos at Allu Arjun's Premiere: Was Adequate Security in Place?
Allu Arjun
  • Country:
  • India

The city police have pinned the blame on popular actor Allu Arjun for a tragic incident during his film's premiere at Sandhya Theatre, where a woman suffocated to death. Initially, the police claimed they were not informed about the event or Arjun's presence at the venue.

Amidst the chaos, Allu Arjun's supporters argue that the police were informed in advance and security was requested for the actor's visit. A letter from the theatre management dated December 2 indicated that Arjun, alongside other stars, was expected on December 4, prompting a request for additional 'bandobust' to handle a potentially large fan turnout.

The police, responding to the furor, stated that they frequently receive requests for security cover for various events but often face resource constraints. Despite insufficient details from the organizers, they claim to have arranged adequate crowd management. Meanwhile, the contention around miscommunication and security lapses continues to stir debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024