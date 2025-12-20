Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as Jharkhand Minister Offers Job to 'Naqab' Incident Doctor

Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari offered a woman doctor from Bihar a lucrative job after an incident where her 'naqab' was removed by Bihar's Chief Minister, sparking political uproar. Ansari's offer was criticized as 'politics of appeasement' by former BJP legislator Bhanu Pratap Sahi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 20-12-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 18:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari has stirred the political pot by offering a well-paid job, housing, and desired posting to a woman doctor from Bihar. This follows a controversial incident where her naqab was allegedly pulled off by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, igniting a heated debate.

The incident, captured in a widely circulated video, occurred at the chief minister's secretariat when Ayush doctors gathered to receive appointments. The removal of the naqab has been seen as an affront to human dignity, sparking outrage and a subsequent police complaint against Kumar.

Former BJP legislator Bhanu Pratap Sahi accused Ansari of political appeasement, criticizing the offer as favoring outsiders over local Jharkhand residents. This development adds another layer of complexity to an already charged political atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

