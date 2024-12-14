Left Menu

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Grand New Statue: A Revival of Legacy

The Maharashtra government has commissioned a new 60-foot-tall bronze statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort, following the collapse of a previous installation. The new project, awarded to sculptor Ram Sutar's firm, aims to honor the Maratha king's legacy and address political controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-12-2024 10:53 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 10:53 IST
The Maharashtra government has taken a decisive step in preserving the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by commissioning a new 60-foot-tall statue at Rajkot Fort in Malvan. The contract has been awarded to the distinguished sculptor firm led by Ram Sutar.

This initiative follows the unfortunate collapse of a previous 35-foot statue, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last December, which sparked a political uproar, with opposition accusing the Mahayuti government of disrespecting the iconic Maratha warrior king.

Anil Sutar, son of the acclaimed sculptor, revealed that the new statue will be crafted from 40 tonnes of bronze and 28 tonnes of stainless steel. Set to be completed in six months, the statue will depict Shivaji Maharaj with a sword raised, symbolizing his enduring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

