Facing Future Challenges: IMA Cadets Ready for New Journey

The future landscape for military leaders will present formidable challenges, said Nepal Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel during the Indian Military Academy's (IMA) passing-out parade for the autumn course.

General Sigdel urged the 491 graduating cadets, including 456 from India and 35 from friendly nations, to brace themselves for an ever-evolving environment characterized by disruptive technologies and multi-theatre operations. He highlighted the cadets' rigorous training at the IMA as a foundation for success.

In a vibrant ceremony featuring a colorful parade and an aerial display by helicopters, top honors were awarded to Academy Cadet Adjutant Jatin Kumar and Academy Under Officer Pratham Singh. General Sigdel praised the high caliber and discipline of the new military leaders and encouraged them to serve with professionalism and integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)