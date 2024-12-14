Left Menu

Facing Future Challenges: IMA Cadets Ready for New Journey

Nepal Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel addressed the passing-out parade at the Indian Military Academy, urging new cadets to prepare for a challenging future with disruptive technologies. 491 cadets, including 35 from friendly countries, graduated, receiving accolades for their training and readiness to face diverse environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 14-12-2024 12:32 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 12:32 IST
Facing Future Challenges: IMA Cadets Ready for New Journey
  • Country:
  • India

The future landscape for military leaders will present formidable challenges, said Nepal Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel during the Indian Military Academy's (IMA) passing-out parade for the autumn course.

General Sigdel urged the 491 graduating cadets, including 456 from India and 35 from friendly nations, to brace themselves for an ever-evolving environment characterized by disruptive technologies and multi-theatre operations. He highlighted the cadets' rigorous training at the IMA as a foundation for success.

In a vibrant ceremony featuring a colorful parade and an aerial display by helicopters, top honors were awarded to Academy Cadet Adjutant Jatin Kumar and Academy Under Officer Pratham Singh. General Sigdel praised the high caliber and discipline of the new military leaders and encouraged them to serve with professionalism and integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024