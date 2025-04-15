Left Menu

Dhoni's Unyielding Influence: Calm Leadership Beyond Captaincy

Lucknow Super Giants' leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi supports captain Rishabh Pant's strategic decision during a match against CSK. Despite Bishnoi's fine bowling spell, Pant chose pace over spin at a crucial moment, which favored CSK. Dhoni's leadership influence continues to shape CSK, as highlighted by their bowling coach.

Updated: 15-04-2025 11:54 IST
Ravi Bishnoi
  • Country:
  • India

Lucknow Super Giants leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi expressed uncertainty about not being utilized in the death overs against Chennai Super Kings, yet he stood by captain Rishabh Pant's decision. Pant's preference for pace over Bishnoi's spin at a critical juncture allowed CSK to chase down the target more effectively.

Although MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube's partnership proved decisive, Bishnoi noted Pant's perspective from behind the stumps as advantageous in tense moments. Bishnoi highlighted the captain's ability to grasp situational nuances, emphasizing the strategic thought process behind the decision-making.

Meanwhile, CSK bowling coach Eric Simmons praised Dhoni's influence transcending his official captaincy. Simmons remarked on Dhoni's relationship with players and his ability to impart cricketing wisdom. Despite Ruturaj Gaikwad's absence, Dhoni's calm leadership and strategic insights remained pivotal in CSK's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

