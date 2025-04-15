Left Menu

Bishnoi Praises Dhoni's Leadership in Chennai's Triumphant Win

Ravi Bishnoi emphasized trust in leadership and team dynamics in IPL match as Dhoni's prowess led to a victory for Chennai Super Kings over Lucknow Super Giants. Bishnoi credited strategic decisions and praised the performance of seasoned captain MS Dhoni in a closely contested game.

Ravi Bishnoi. (Photo: IPL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lucknow Super Giants' spinner Ravi Bishnoi acknowledged he had no input on the captain's decision to assign him the fourth over during their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash. He expressed confidence in the captain's judgment, which he felt was astutely informed by the high-pressure circumstances of the game.

The match saw a return to form for Chennai Super Kings as MS Dhoni showcased his leadership prowess, guiding his team to a crucial five-wicket victory over Lucknow. The result provided a much-needed boost for Chennai, who ended their lean patch in the ongoing IPL season.

Bishnoi reflected on the tense encounter and emphasized the effectiveness of the team's bowling strategy. He highlighted that the trio of spinners performed admirably, underlining that the inclusion of another spinner would not have substantially altered the outcome. Bishnoi also lauded Dhoni's ability to excel, particularly noting his contribution to securing the win with crucial runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

