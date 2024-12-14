The Legacy of Raj Kapoor: A Centennial Remembrance

Raj Kapoor, affectionately known in the film industry as the 'Showman of Hindi Cinema', is recalled by his grandchildren as a warm and loving figure. Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reminisced about their grandfather's knack for spoiling them, his culinary skills, and the fondness for treats during their childhood days.

December 14, 2024, marks the 100th birth anniversary of Raj Kapoor. His contributions to cinema as an actor, director, and producer have left an indelible mark, with classics like 'Awara' and 'Shree 420'. For his grandchildren, the memories are personal, filled with love and familial bonds.

Karisma Kapoor, another grandchild, shares the iconic blue eyes of her grandfather. The family's tales depict a man whose legacy extends beyond cinema, into the hearts of his family. Raj Kapoor is remembered not just as a cinematic icon but also as a doting grandfather who influenced and shaped the lives of his grandchildren.

