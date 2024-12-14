Left Menu

Zoya Unveils Artistic Boutique in Kolkata: Where Luxury Meets Tradition

Zoya, a fine jewelry brand from the House of Tata, has opened its first boutique in Kolkata. Located in a heritage bungalow, the store blends luxury with cultural heritage, offering a unique jewelry experience. The inauguration was graced by Twinkle Khanna, showcasing Zoya's signature collection.

14-12-2024
Storied atelier Zoya, from the House of Tata, expanded its illustrious presence to East India with the inauguration of its first boutique in Kolkata on Shakespeare Sarani Road. The new store, nestled in a heritage bungalow, was launched with grandeur by Ajoy Chawla, CEO of Titan's Jewellery Division, alongside famed designer and author Twinkle Khanna.

The Kolkata boutique represents a fusion of Zoya's commitment to luxurious craftsmanship and the city's rich cultural tapestry. Over the past 15 years, Zoya has established itself as a hallmark of wearable art in the fine jewelry sector. This latest venture in Kolkata signifies an important chapter in Zoya's journey, celebrated with captivating design elements, like the handcrafted paper chandelier, which symbolize personalized journeys of self-discovery.

Aimed at creating a personalized and enriching experience, the boutique features intimate spaces designed to encourage reflection and connection. With bespoke consultations and exquisite showcases of intricate jewelry pieces, Zoya invites visitors to embark on a transformative journey. At the launch, Twinkle Khanna dazzled attendees by donning the 'An Autumn Breath' Necklace from Zoya's 'Alive' collection, epitomizing the Zoya woman's dynamic spirit.

