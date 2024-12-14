Demolition Halted: Railways Stay on Mumbai's Historic Hanuman Temple
After receiving demolition notices from the Railways for Mumbai’s 80-year-old Hanuman temple, BJP leaders, including Mangal Prabhat Lodha, intervened to halt the process. Lodha, alongside other party members, garnered assurances from Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, highlighting the cultural and religious significance of the temple.
A demolition notice for Mumbai's historic Hanuman temple near Dadar station issued by the Railways was halted, following protests led by the BJP. Legislator Mangal Prabhat Lodha confirmed the stay after discussions with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
The temple, constructed 80 years ago by porters, faced a demolition order deemed an encroachment on railway land. BJP leaders, emphasizing the site's religious importance, pledged to protect the temple and prevent any politicization of religious sentiments.
Lodha, joined by other BJP members, engaged with temple trustees and prominent Hindu organizations during the visit. The party assured the public of its commitment to resolving the issue, highlighting the cultural significance and movement constraints raised by the Railways in its initial notice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
