Mohali Alumni Soar: New Cadets Commissioned in Indian Armed Forces

Eight alumni from the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (MRSAFPI), Mohali, achieved a significant milestone this weekend as they were commissioned into the Indian Army and Air Force. In a distinguished passing out parade at the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, six cadets were inducted into the Army.

The remaining two were welcomed into the Indian Air Force during a grand ceremony at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal. Punjab Minister Aman Arora and MRSAFPI Director Major General (Retd.) Ajay H Chauhan were among the dignitaries who lauded the achievements of these young officers, urging them to strive for excellence in their military careers.

Joining the celebrations, the Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute for girls saw Arshdeep Kaur from Fatehgarh Sahib district commissioned into the Meteorology Branch of the Air Force. Her remarkable achievement, reviewed at the passing out parade by the IAF chief, was also highly praised, with hopes of inspiring more women to join the defense services.

(With inputs from agencies.)