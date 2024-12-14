Left Menu

Mohali Alumni Soar: New Cadets Commissioned in Indian Armed Forces

Eight alumni from MRSAFPI in Mohali were commissioned into the Indian Army and Air Force. Six joined the Indian Army and two became Flying Officers in the Air Force. Additionally, Arshdeep Kaur from Mai Bhago AFPI was also commissioned into the Indian Air Force. Public figures congratulated the cadets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-12-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 19:44 IST
Mohali Alumni Soar: New Cadets Commissioned in Indian Armed Forces
  • Country:
  • India

Eight alumni from the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (MRSAFPI), Mohali, achieved a significant milestone this weekend as they were commissioned into the Indian Army and Air Force. In a distinguished passing out parade at the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, six cadets were inducted into the Army.

The remaining two were welcomed into the Indian Air Force during a grand ceremony at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal. Punjab Minister Aman Arora and MRSAFPI Director Major General (Retd.) Ajay H Chauhan were among the dignitaries who lauded the achievements of these young officers, urging them to strive for excellence in their military careers.

Joining the celebrations, the Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute for girls saw Arshdeep Kaur from Fatehgarh Sahib district commissioned into the Meteorology Branch of the Air Force. Her remarkable achievement, reviewed at the passing out parade by the IAF chief, was also highly praised, with hopes of inspiring more women to join the defense services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024