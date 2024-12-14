Lula's Resilient Recovery Journey

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is poised for a blood test this Saturday while in semi-intensive care, according to a medical bulletin. The leader, recovering from recent surgeries, is reportedly lucid, eating, and walking, as stated by Sao Paulo's Sirio-Libanes Hospital.

The 79-year-old Lula underwent two critical operations this week to address and avert further skull bleeding. His recuperation seems promising, evidenced by a video he shared on Instagram, where he is seen walking post-hospitalization.

Lula's recovery is being closely monitored by medical professionals who remain optimistic about his progress. This development is pivotal, given his influential role as a leader and the interest surrounding his health.

(With inputs from agencies.)