Left Menu

Indora Utsav-2024: Spreading Awareness Through Culture

Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister announced Indora Utsav-2024 as a district-level festival, emphasizing its role in spreading drug abuse awareness. The event included distributing educational support under a welfare scheme. The government is focused on development, law enforcement against drugs, and fulfilling promises, including the reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 14-12-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 22:15 IST
Indora Utsav-2024: Spreading Awareness Through Culture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government has elevated the Indora Utsav to a district-level festival starting in 2024, aiming to raise awareness about drug abuse through cultural programs. This announcement was made by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday amid commendations for the local community's initiatives.

During the festival, certificates were distributed to 14 children under the Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojana, a scheme supporting the education of children from vulnerable backgrounds. Strong measures against drug abuse were underscored, including property confiscation of drug offenders in vulnerable areas of the state.

In a broader development thrust, the government assured funds for Indora's development, announced projects including Kangra Airport expansion, and approved water sports at Pong Dam. The Chief Minister reaffirmed the state's commitment to fulfilling electoral promises and reforming policies such as the Old Pension Scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024