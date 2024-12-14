Indora Utsav-2024: Spreading Awareness Through Culture

The Himachal Pradesh government has elevated the Indora Utsav to a district-level festival starting in 2024, aiming to raise awareness about drug abuse through cultural programs. This announcement was made by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday amid commendations for the local community's initiatives.

During the festival, certificates were distributed to 14 children under the Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojana, a scheme supporting the education of children from vulnerable backgrounds. Strong measures against drug abuse were underscored, including property confiscation of drug offenders in vulnerable areas of the state.

In a broader development thrust, the government assured funds for Indora's development, announced projects including Kangra Airport expansion, and approved water sports at Pong Dam. The Chief Minister reaffirmed the state's commitment to fulfilling electoral promises and reforming policies such as the Old Pension Scheme.

