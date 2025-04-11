PM Modi Inaugurates Development Projects in Varanasi, Highlights Regional Growth

On April 11, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated a series of development projects worth over Rs 3,880 crore in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, marking a significant milestone in the region’s transformation. Addressing a large gathering of locals and dignitaries, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, the Prime Minister reiterated his deep and personal connection to Kashi (Varanasi), underscoring the city’s spiritual, cultural, and historical significance.

Reflecting on his ties to Varanasi, Prime Minister Modi expressed immense gratitude for the support and love he has received from the people of Kashi and his family. He described the city as being more than just a part of his identity, saying, "Kashi is my home, and I belong to Kashi." He also remarked on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Janmotsav, which coincided with his visit, and expressed his honor in visiting the Sankat Mochan Temple, a significant spiritual landmark in Varanasi.

A New Era of Development for Varanasi and Purvanchal

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the rapid strides made in Varanasi’s development over the last decade, emphasizing that the city has undergone a dramatic transformation, blending the preservation of its rich heritage with modern advancements. He noted that the city, once renowned only for its ancient traditions, is now recognized as a modern and progressive hub, with substantial improvements in infrastructure, connectivity, healthcare, and education.

The Prime Minister specifically mentioned the expansion of vital infrastructure projects in Varanasi, including the development of roads, railways, and the airport, all aimed at enhancing connectivity and facilitating smoother travel to and from the city. He emphasized the completion of key projects like the Phulwariya flyover, which has significantly reduced traffic congestion, and the Ring Road, which connects surrounding regions more efficiently.

"Varanasi has now become the center of Purvanchal’s economic map," stated the Prime Minister. He also announced that new projects are underway to further expand connectivity, such as the construction of new flyovers at Bhikharipur and Manduadih, the expansion of Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport, and the construction of a six-lane underground tunnel to ease congestion around the airport area. Additionally, he unveiled plans for a new bridge linking Varanasi to Sarnath, which will streamline travel for visitors heading to the sacred Buddhist site.

A Boost to Livelihoods: The Role of Banas Dairy

One of the most significant aspects of the development efforts in Purvanchal, as highlighted by the Prime Minister, is the transformation of the dairy sector. He praised the Banas Dairy Plant for its immense contribution to the region's economy, particularly in empowering local women. The dairy has enabled numerous women in Purvanchal to become financially independent, many of whom are now earning substantial incomes, which he fondly referred to as "Lakhpati Didis."

The Prime Minister also noted the ₹100 crore bonus distributed to livestock-rearing families through the Banas Dairy Plant, stressing that this reward was not a gift but a recognition of the hard work and perseverance of the region’s farmers. "India has become the largest milk producer globally," Modi remarked, attributing this success to the continuous efforts of farmers and livestock owners, particularly in Uttar Pradesh. He further highlighted the government’s efforts to support the dairy industry through initiatives such as linking livestock owners to Kisan Credit Cards, improving loan facilities, and expanding subsidies.

Health and Welfare: Ayushman Bharat’s Impact

Another key area of focus was the healthcare sector. Prime Minister Modi reiterated the government's commitment to improving healthcare access for all citizens, especially the elderly. He highlighted the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which has provided health insurance coverage to millions of families in Uttar Pradesh, saving them from crippling medical expenses. He also celebrated the success of the Ayushman Vay Vandana Cards, which provide free treatment for senior citizens above the age of 70. Varanasi has issued the highest number of these cards, a testament to the region’s commitment to ensuring the health and welfare of its elderly population.

"Varanasi is becoming a health capital of India," said Modi, noting that the city now boasts modern hospitals with advanced treatment options that were previously available only in metropolitan cities like Delhi and Mumbai. He also highlighted the fact that healthcare facilities are now much closer to the people, significantly improving access to medical care.

Empowering Women and Advancing Women’s Empowerment

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to the legacy of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule, acknowledging their pioneering efforts in promoting women’s education and empowerment. He stated that the government is continuing their vision by providing opportunities for women to excel, particularly in rural and underserved areas like Purvanchal. Modi expressed particular admiration for the women involved in livestock-rearing, who have set new standards of excellence and achieved significant financial success through their involvement with the dairy sector.

Strengthening India’s Cultural Identity and Global Presence

In addition to his focus on infrastructure and economic development, Prime Minister Modi also emphasized the importance of preserving India's cultural heritage. He praised the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam initiative for fostering unity and celebrating India's rich diversity, and he announced the construction of the Ekta Mall in Kashi, a venue that will showcase products from across the country, highlighting the cultural variety and craftsmanship of every Indian state.

Modi also celebrated the growing global recognition of Uttar Pradesh's products, especially those from Varanasi, many of which have been awarded Geographical Indication (GI) tags. He mentioned products like Varanasi's tabla, shehnai, and the region's famous red peda, as well as the craft traditions of other districts like Jaunpur and Mathura. The recognition of these items, he said, was a testament to Uttar Pradesh's artistic and cultural legacy, and it opens up new avenues for international trade.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Varanasi

The Prime Minister concluded his speech by reiterating the government's commitment to further empowering Varanasi and the Purvanchal region. He emphasized that every infrastructure project undertaken in the area is aimed at making life easier for residents and providing the youth with opportunities for growth, particularly in sports and education. He cited the development of new stadiums and sports complexes in Varanasi as a step toward ensuring that young athletes have access to world-class facilities.

"Varanasi represents the soul of India," Prime Minister Modi said, "and we will continue to honor its past while embracing the future." He reiterated the importance of safeguarding Kashi's heritage, preserving its identity, and ensuring that its development benefits every resident, from the youth to the elderly, in every corner of the city.

With a wide range of projects focused on healthcare, infrastructure, economic growth, and cultural preservation, the development initiatives launched by Prime Minister Modi in Varanasi are set to transform the city into a modern, globally recognized hub, while staying rooted in its ancient traditions.