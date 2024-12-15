Left Menu

Ensuring Safety: Anti-Drone Measures at Maha Kumbh 2025

A robust anti-drone system has been deployed at Maha Kumbh 2025 to safeguard devotees. Experts are monitoring drones, with the system actively intercepting unauthorized UAVs. Strict measures require prior approval for drone operations. 45 crore global devotees are expected to attend this massive religious event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 15-12-2024 08:28 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 08:28 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has implemented a robust anti-drone system at the Maha Kumbh 2025 to ensure the safety of millions of devotees. Experts are stationed centrally to monitor drone activity in the area.

On its first day of activation, the system successfully intercepted two unauthorized drones, demonstrating its effectiveness, according to a government release.

Officials emphasize the need for prior approval for any drone operations over the fair grounds, warning of strict action against violators. This measure underscores the importance of safety at one of the world's largest religious gatherings, expecting 45 crore attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

