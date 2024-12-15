Ensuring Safety: Anti-Drone Measures at Maha Kumbh 2025

The Uttar Pradesh government has implemented a robust anti-drone system at the Maha Kumbh 2025 to ensure the safety of millions of devotees. Experts are stationed centrally to monitor drone activity in the area.

On its first day of activation, the system successfully intercepted two unauthorized drones, demonstrating its effectiveness, according to a government release.

Officials emphasize the need for prior approval for any drone operations over the fair grounds, warning of strict action against violators. This measure underscores the importance of safety at one of the world's largest religious gatherings, expecting 45 crore attendees.

