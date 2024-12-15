Left Menu

Indian Tourism: A Promising Future with Challenges on the Horizon

The Indian tourism sector is set to grow to USD 523 billion in 10 years, doubling employment to 63 million. However, challenges like greenhouse gas emissions and sustainable aviation fuels demand attention. Collaboration between WTTC and the Indian government aims to address these environmental concerns while boosting growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2024 11:30 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 11:30 IST
Indian Tourism: A Promising Future with Challenges on the Horizon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) projects that India's tourism sector will double in size to USD 523 billion over the next decade, significantly impacting employment figures. Currently valued at USD 256 billion, the sector employs approximately 45 million people in India.

Julia Simpson, President and CEO of WTTC, highlighted tourism's contribution to India's economy, attributing it to about seven per cent of the GDP. Challenges remain, with tourism contributing five per cent of the nation's greenhouse gas emissions. Opportunities exist in enhancing efficiency and promoting sustainable practices, such as sustainable aviation fuel.

WTTC maintains a dialogue with the Indian government, urging actions to promote eco-friendly tourism and safeguard coastal regions vulnerable to climate change. The sector's growth also underscores the need for complementing investments in sustainable infrastructure and technology, reinforcing India's reputation as a global tourism leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing African Healthcare Systems Through Digital Health Data Innovation

The Multiplier Effect: Why Firm Size is Key to Public Investment Success in Peru

Honduras VAT Reform Reduces Tax Burden but Fails to Boost Firm Performance

Addressing Poverty and Inequality in El Salvador: Strategies for Sustainable Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024