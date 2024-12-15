Indian Tourism: A Promising Future with Challenges on the Horizon
The Indian tourism sector is set to grow to USD 523 billion in 10 years, doubling employment to 63 million. However, challenges like greenhouse gas emissions and sustainable aviation fuels demand attention. Collaboration between WTTC and the Indian government aims to address these environmental concerns while boosting growth.
- Country:
- India
The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) projects that India's tourism sector will double in size to USD 523 billion over the next decade, significantly impacting employment figures. Currently valued at USD 256 billion, the sector employs approximately 45 million people in India.
Julia Simpson, President and CEO of WTTC, highlighted tourism's contribution to India's economy, attributing it to about seven per cent of the GDP. Challenges remain, with tourism contributing five per cent of the nation's greenhouse gas emissions. Opportunities exist in enhancing efficiency and promoting sustainable practices, such as sustainable aviation fuel.
WTTC maintains a dialogue with the Indian government, urging actions to promote eco-friendly tourism and safeguard coastal regions vulnerable to climate change. The sector's growth also underscores the need for complementing investments in sustainable infrastructure and technology, reinforcing India's reputation as a global tourism leader.
(With inputs from agencies.)
