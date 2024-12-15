Left Menu

Pope Francis Shines Light on Corsica's Culture and Crises

Pope Francis visits Corsica to focus on Mediterranean issues, including local piety and migrant crises. The trip emphasizes his connection with peripheral regions, as he attends a religious conference and meets President Macron, avoiding the traditional Paris visit.

Pope Francis is set to visit Corsica, marking a significant moment that intertwines the island's rich cultural traditions with pressing Mediterranean issues like migration and conflict.

In Ajaccio, the birthplace of Napoleon, he will join over 400 participants at a conference spotlighting popular religiosity in the Mediterranean. His address will weave in Corsica's deep-rooted religious customs, such as reverence for the Madonuccia, credited with protecting the island from plague.

The pope's brief visit also carries a political undertone. Meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Francis underscores the importance of addressing migration tragedies, echoing his past remarks on the humanitarian crisis transforming the Mediterranean into 'Europe's largest cemetery.'

