Will Smith Refutes Involvement in Diddy's Alleged Controversies

Actor and musician Will Smith has unequivocally dismissed rumors suggesting his connection to the controversial gatherings allegedly hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs. During a concert in San Diego on Friday, the 'King Richard' star took a moment to address the swirling speculation as he returned to music performances, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In a video secured by TMZ, Smith made his position crystal clear amid the meme-fueled gossip.

"In today's world, discerning the real from the rumor has become increasingly challenging," Smith remarked. "I've seen those memes, some of which are amusing, but let me clarify publicly: I have nothing to do with Puffy. It's time those memes cease," the actor stated in the TMZ video.

Typically dismissing baseless rumors, Smith felt compelled to address these specific allegations, noting, "The memes have crossed a line." He humorously added, "I handle my own missteps – don't involve me in others' chaos. I've stayed far from that man and those absurd tales. If anyone claims otherwise, it's a blatant lie. Besides, I don't even use baby oil," he quipped.

Smith's comments follow serious allegations newly surfaced involving rapper Jay-Z, born Sean Carter. The claims, involving an alleged 2000 incident with a 13-year-old girl after the MTV Video Music Awards, have been starkly denied by Jay-Z, describing them as "blackmail." The lawsuit, filed by Tony Buzbee on behalf of the accuser, Jane Doe, in New York, accuses Combs and Carter of drugging and assaulting the victim. It's an extension of an earlier case initially directed solely at Combs, who is now also facing separate allegations of running a criminal operation for "sexual gratification," per a federal indictment. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)