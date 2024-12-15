Left Menu

Honoring Legends: Kerala's Film Festival Celebrates Yesteryear's Actresses

The 29th International Film Festival of Kerala honored veteran actresses of the Malayalam film industry. The event, inaugurated by Culture Minister Saji Cherian, acknowledged the contributions of iconic performers. The initiative highlighted the festival's dedication to celebrating women’s roles in cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-12-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 19:48 IST
Honoring Legends: Kerala's Film Festival Celebrates Yesteryear's Actresses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 29th International Film Festival of Kerala, currently ongoing, applauded the contributions of veteran actresses from the Malayalam film industry. The celebration took place at the Nisagandhi auditorium.

State Culture Minister Saji Cherian led the inauguration, extending felicitations to the legendary actresses present, including K R Vijaya and T R Omana.

The event underscored the festival's commitment to recognizing significant female contributions in cinema. An entertaining musical show followed, featuring songs from films of the actresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024