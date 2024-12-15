Honoring Legends: Kerala's Film Festival Celebrates Yesteryear's Actresses

The 29th International Film Festival of Kerala, currently ongoing, applauded the contributions of veteran actresses from the Malayalam film industry. The celebration took place at the Nisagandhi auditorium.

State Culture Minister Saji Cherian led the inauguration, extending felicitations to the legendary actresses present, including K R Vijaya and T R Omana.

The event underscored the festival's commitment to recognizing significant female contributions in cinema. An entertaining musical show followed, featuring songs from films of the actresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)