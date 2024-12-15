Honoring Legends: Kerala's Film Festival Celebrates Yesteryear's Actresses
The 29th International Film Festival of Kerala honored veteran actresses of the Malayalam film industry. The event, inaugurated by Culture Minister Saji Cherian, acknowledged the contributions of iconic performers. The initiative highlighted the festival's dedication to celebrating women’s roles in cinema.
The 29th International Film Festival of Kerala, currently ongoing, applauded the contributions of veteran actresses from the Malayalam film industry. The celebration took place at the Nisagandhi auditorium.
State Culture Minister Saji Cherian led the inauguration, extending felicitations to the legendary actresses present, including K R Vijaya and T R Omana.
The event underscored the festival's commitment to recognizing significant female contributions in cinema. An entertaining musical show followed, featuring songs from films of the actresses.
