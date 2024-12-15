Left Menu

Harnessing Ancient Wisdom: Vedas as a Solution to Modern Challenges

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlights the enduring wisdom of the Vedas at an event commemorating Swami Dayanand Saraswati's 200th birth anniversary. He emphasizes their relevance in solving modern problems in fields such as education, mathematics, and environmental conservation, aligning with India's future aspirations.

  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted the relevance of ancient Vedic wisdom in addressing contemporary issues at an event marking Swami Dayanand Saraswati's 200th birth anniversary. He cited the extensive mathematical and scientific knowledge embedded in the Vedas as a testament to their longstanding impact on Indian culture.

Singh noted how Vedic teachings can offer solutions to modern problems, especially in education, science, and social harmony. He underscored the legacy of the Arya Samaj founder and his own initiatives to introduce Vedic mathematics into the curriculum in Uttar Pradesh.

Discussing global challenges, the minister linked Saraswati's philosophies to modern environmental goals, including sustainability and solar energy utilization. He connected these ideas to India's developmental journey, inspired by Prime Minister Modi's vision for Viksit Bharat by 2047.

