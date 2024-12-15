Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan Celebrated as a Global Icon in New Book

Shah Rukh Khan's multifaceted persona is explored in a new book by Mohar Basu, unveiled in Kolkata. Acclaimed director Shoojit Sircar lauds Khan's journey from Delhi to Mumbai's cinematic zenith, highlighting his cultural resonance across countries. The book, cherished by fans, underscores Khan's impact on diverse global audiences.

Shoojit Sircar (Image source/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood titan Shah Rukh Khan, revered by millions, is more than just an actor; he is an emotion that transcends borders. Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, reflecting on Khan's illustrious career, spoke fondly of his relationship with the superstar at the launch of Mohar Basu's book, 'Shah Rukh Khan - Legend, Icon, Star,' in Kolkata.

During the event, Sircar reminisced, 'I know Shah Rukh from Delhi, and this book's launch is a significant privilege.' He chronicled Khan's journey from theatre in Delhi, through television, and ultimately to becoming Mumbai's 'Badshah.' Sircar revealed ongoing discussions about potential collaborations with Khan.

Author Mohar Basu expressed that the book, a heartfelt tribute to Khan, was released on his birthday and marks its inaugural launch event in Kolkata. It details Khan's cultural significance, tracing his impactful journey and universal inspiration for diverse audiences, from Parisian taxi drivers to generations of women in Pakistan.

