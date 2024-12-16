The Tabla Craftsman and His Maestro: A Legacy of Rhythm
Haridas Vhatkar, a renowned tabla maker, reminisces about his bond with legendary tabla player Ustad Zakir Hussain. Having crafted numerous tablas for Hussain and his father over the decades, Vhatkar shares anecdotes of their interactions and Hussain's meticulous attention to detail. Zakir Hussain recently passed away in San Francisco.
- Country:
- India
Haridas Vhatkar, a third-generation tabla maker, is grappling with the loss of a long-time collaborator, Ustad Zakir Hussain. For decades, Vhatkar crafted tablas for Hussain, the revered tabla maestro, and his father, Alla Rakha.
Speaking from his workshop in Mumbai, Vhatkar recalled his last meeting with Hussain this August during the Guru Poornima celebrations. Despite their infrequent meetings, the bond between the craftsman and the artist was marked by a shared passion for perfection.
Ustad Zakir Hussain passed away in San Francisco, leaving behind a legacy celebrated worldwide. Vhatkar, who began his craft at a young age, continues the family tradition alongside his sons in Mumbai.
(With inputs from agencies.)