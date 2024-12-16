Vijay Diwas: Honoring the Heroes of 1971

In a solemn ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu spearheaded the nation in paying homage to the valiant heroes of the 1971 war, a conflict that reshaped South Asia's political landscape with Bangladesh emerging as an independent nation. The remarkable triumph followed the surrender of over 90,000 Pakistani soldiers on December 16, 1971, ending widespread violence in Bangladesh.

December 16 is observed annually as Vijay Diwas in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep respect for the courageous soldiers, acknowledging their sacrifices as a source of perpetual inspiration and a significant chapter in India's history. Through a message on 'X,' he emphasized the enduring impact of their dedication and victory.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh marked the occasion by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial, honoring the steadfast courage and patriotism of the armed forces. Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan praised the enduring dedication and commitment of serving personnel, veterans, and 'Veer Naris.'

(With inputs from agencies.)