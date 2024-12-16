Farewell to a Rhythm Legend: Zakir Hussain's Musical Legacy

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed deep sorrow over the loss of iconic tabla player Zakir Hussain, lauding him as a 'true legend.' Hussain's rhythms were celebrated for crossing cultural borders and bringing people together, marking his significant influence on Indian classical and global music.

Hussain, aged 73, passed away in San Francisco due to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, announced his family. His death leaves a void in the music world, especially among his circle of family and admirers.

For the past two weeks, Hussain had been hospitalized following a deterioration in his condition, resulting in his transfer to the ICU where he ultimately succumbed. As news of his passing spreads, tributes honoring his unparalleled contributions continue to pour in globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)