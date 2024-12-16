Cyclone Chido: Mayotte's Struggle in France's Poorest Territory

Cyclone Chido has brought Mayotte, France's poorest overseas territory, into the spotlight. Situated off Africa's southeastern coast and neighboring Madagascar, Mayotte consists of two primary islands. Despite its dependency on France, the territory grapples with widespread poverty and persistent emigration pressures from nearby Comoros.

Mayotte's history is marked by a long-standing connection to France, beginning with colonization in 1843. While many of its regional neighbors have gained independence, Mayotte voted to remain a French territory. Economic challenges persist, with high unemployment and a reliance on public sector services.

In addition to severe weather events like Cyclone Chido, Mayotte faces economic issues despite French financial aid. A 2018 investment package was inadequately managed, leaving many residents struggling. Meanwhile, the territory remains comparatively more prosperous than Comoros, prompting risky migration attempts by Comorians seeking a better life.

(With inputs from agencies.)