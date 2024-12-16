Left Menu

BJP Urges Sonia Gandhi to Return Nehru's Letters to Nation

The BJP has requested Sonia Gandhi to return Jawaharlal Nehru’s correspondences, viewed as national rather than personal property, to the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library. These documents include letters with Edwina Mountbatten and prominent leaders. The BJP argues they belong to India's historical heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 17:27 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has urged former Congress president Sonia Gandhi to return Jawaharlal Nehru's correspondences to the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library, insisting these documents are national treasures rather than family property.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra highlighted that these important letters include correspondences with notable figures such as Edwina Mountbatten and leaders like Jayaprakash Narayan. The documents, originally from the Nehru Museum and Library Society, were handed back to Sonia Gandhi in 2008.

Union Culture Minister Gejendra Singh Shekhawat acknowledged the demand in Parliament, as members of the museum society seek to reclaim these historically significant papers. Patra emphasized that the decision to retain them personally has sparked controversy over historical ownership and public access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

