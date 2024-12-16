SARAS Mela in Guwahati Breaks Sales Records
The SARAS Mela in Guwahati significantly increased its sales figures this year, reaching Rs 19.69 crore compared to Rs 8.74 crore last year. This annual event, organized by the Union Ministry of Rural Development, connects rural entrepreneurs with urban consumers and featured 238 stalls from 27 states, including 100 from outside Assam.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 16-12-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 17:36 IST
- Country:
- India
The annual SARAS Mela in Guwahati has set a new sales record, grossing nearly Rs 20 crore, double last year's earnings.
Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass announced that the fair recorded Rs 19.69 crore in sales over its 16-day duration, compared to Rs 8.74 crore in the previous year.
The event, an initiative of the Union Ministry of Rural Development under the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission, featured 238 stalls, including 100 from outside Assam, and participation from 26 other states, highlighting the fair's growing popularity and its role in connecting rural artisans with urban consumers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Assam Empowers Citizens: Launch of State Commission for Right to Public Services
Political Tug-of-War: Assam and Jharkhand's Diplomatic Visits
Debate Over Beef Ban Intensifies in Assam Politics
Assam's HIV Challenge: A Call for Collective Action
Assam Police Thwart Infiltration Attempt at India-Bangladesh Border