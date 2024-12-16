Lauritz Knudsen Partners with Mumbai Indians in Brand-Defining Alliance
Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation, a subsidiary of Schneider Electric, announced a strategic partnership with Mumbai Indians, one of cricket's leading franchises. Starting 2025, the Lauritz Knudsen logo will be featured on the team's jersey. This alliance reflects both entities' shared dedication to growth and innovation in their respective fields.
- Country:
- India
Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation, a key player in the Indian electrical industry and part of the Schneider Electric group, has forged a significant partnership with Mumbai Indians, one of cricket's most esteemed franchises. This collaboration will see Lauritz Knudsen's logo prominently displayed on the Mumbai Indians' jerseys from the 2025 season.
Deepak Sharma, Schneider Electric India's MD & CEO, emphasized the shared values of passion and excellence underpinning this alliance. He explained how the partnership aligns with India's 'Viksit Bharat' vision, setting new benchmarks for both brands in terms of performance and innovation. This partnership is set to resonate with the five million global fans of Mumbai Indians.
Rajat Abbi, VP of Global Marketing, highlighted that the partnership symbolizes trust and a shared mission to empower India. Coupled with Lauritz Knudsen's long-standing heritage and Mumbai Indians' cricketing legacy, this alliance aims to strengthen brand leadership and engage with a global audience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SA20: Rising Power in the World of Cricket Leagues
New Zealand Cricket Team's Resilience After England Test Defeat
Jay Shah Ascends to ICC Leadership: Steering Cricket's New Era
Indian cricket board secretary Jay Shah begins tenure as ICC chairman.
England's Lightning Victory Sets New Test Cricket Record