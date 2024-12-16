Left Menu

Lauritz Knudsen Partners with Mumbai Indians in Brand-Defining Alliance

Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation, a subsidiary of Schneider Electric, announced a strategic partnership with Mumbai Indians, one of cricket's leading franchises. Starting 2025, the Lauritz Knudsen logo will be featured on the team's jersey. This alliance reflects both entities' shared dedication to growth and innovation in their respective fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 17:46 IST
Lauritz Knudsen Partners with Mumbai Indians in Brand-Defining Alliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation, a key player in the Indian electrical industry and part of the Schneider Electric group, has forged a significant partnership with Mumbai Indians, one of cricket's most esteemed franchises. This collaboration will see Lauritz Knudsen's logo prominently displayed on the Mumbai Indians' jerseys from the 2025 season.

Deepak Sharma, Schneider Electric India's MD & CEO, emphasized the shared values of passion and excellence underpinning this alliance. He explained how the partnership aligns with India's 'Viksit Bharat' vision, setting new benchmarks for both brands in terms of performance and innovation. This partnership is set to resonate with the five million global fans of Mumbai Indians.

Rajat Abbi, VP of Global Marketing, highlighted that the partnership symbolizes trust and a shared mission to empower India. Coupled with Lauritz Knudsen's long-standing heritage and Mumbai Indians' cricketing legacy, this alliance aims to strengthen brand leadership and engage with a global audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024