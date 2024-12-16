Lauritz Knudsen Partners with Mumbai Indians in Brand-Defining Alliance

Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation, a key player in the Indian electrical industry and part of the Schneider Electric group, has forged a significant partnership with Mumbai Indians, one of cricket's most esteemed franchises. This collaboration will see Lauritz Knudsen's logo prominently displayed on the Mumbai Indians' jerseys from the 2025 season.

Deepak Sharma, Schneider Electric India's MD & CEO, emphasized the shared values of passion and excellence underpinning this alliance. He explained how the partnership aligns with India's 'Viksit Bharat' vision, setting new benchmarks for both brands in terms of performance and innovation. This partnership is set to resonate with the five million global fans of Mumbai Indians.

Rajat Abbi, VP of Global Marketing, highlighted that the partnership symbolizes trust and a shared mission to empower India. Coupled with Lauritz Knudsen's long-standing heritage and Mumbai Indians' cricketing legacy, this alliance aims to strengthen brand leadership and engage with a global audience.

