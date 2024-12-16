Vijay Diwas: Honoring the Heroes of 1971
Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu paid tribute to soldiers on Vijay Diwas, commemorating the surrender of Pakistani forces in 1971. The event was marked by ceremonies in Tripura and Agartala, celebrating the liberating efforts of the Indian Army and Muktijoddhas during the Bangladesh Liberation War.
Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu joined the nation in paying tribute to the soldiers as India observed Vijay Diwas, marking the historic surrender of Pakistani forces to the Indian Army in 1971 and the birth of Bangladesh.
The commemorative ceremony, held at the Elvert Ekka Memorial Park, saw attendance from key figures including state industries and commerce minister Santana Chakma and high-ranking Army officials. During his address, Governor Nallu emphasized the significance of the 1971 war, noting the extraordinary capitulation of 90,000 Pakistani soldiers in Dhaka.
Celebrations extended to the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, where their national flag was raised. Md Al Amin, first secretary, acknowledged the brave Muktijoddhas of the Mukti Bahini. The Assam Rifles also organized a half marathon with over 600 participants, underscoring the bravery and unity symbolized by the Indian armed forces' victory.
