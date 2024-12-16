Left Menu

Katrina Kaif Seeks Blessings in Shirdi Amid Anniversary Celebrations

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif recently visited the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi with her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal, showcasing their strong family bond. Celebrating her third wedding anniversary with husband Vicky Kaushal, Katrina shared intimate photos on Instagram, capturing attention and admiration from fans and celebrities alike.

Updated: 16-12-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 18:24 IST
Actor Katrina Kaif (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood sensation Katrina Kaif visited the revered Sai Baba temple in Shirdi on Monday, accompanied by her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal. Images from this spiritual visit rapidly circulated online, depicting the actress engaged in prayer. Both women donned traditional ethnic attire for the solemn occasion.

Katrina sported an elegant ivory kurta paired with a matching dupatta and flared palazzo, while Veena Kaushal chose a classic salwar suit. The duo was also photographed by eager Mumbai paparazzi at the airport, wrapping up their religious sojourn.

The visit comes shortly after Katrina and husband Vicky Kaushal celebrated their third wedding anniversary in the historic city of Jodhpur. Marking the occasion, Katrina shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, fondly referring to Vicky as "jaan." The couple, captured in a tender embrace, exuded romance, drawing accolades from the online community and fellow actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Fans were quick to label them as "goals," reminiscing about their union on December 9, 2021, at Rajasthan's picturesque Six Senses Fort Barwara. In a 'Koffee With Karan' episode, Katrina revealed that her first encounter with Vicky was at filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's party, sparking an unexpected romance that defied initial expectations. Reflecting on the fateful meeting, Katrina expressed that their relationship felt destined amidst a series of coincidences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

