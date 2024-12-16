JNU Warns Against Screening of Controversial Modi Documentary

Jawaharlal Nehru University has advised students against screening a banned BBC documentary about Narendra Modi, saying it could jeopardize communal harmony on campus.

The advisory was issued ahead of a planned screening by the Left-supported All India Students Federation, which was scheduled for Tuesday night at Ganga Dhaba without requisite university permission. The university noted that such unapproved events could disturb the campus's peace.

The administration sternly warned students against proceeding with the event, stressing that those responsible could face strict disciplinary measures. Meanwhile, the AISF's pamphlet recalled a 2019 incident where Delhi Police clashed with Jamia Millia Islamia students during anti-CAA protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)