Unveiling 'Kesari Veer': A Tale of Valor at Somnath Temple

Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Sooraj Pancholi star in 'Kesari Veer', a film on the brave warriors of Somnath Temple. Directed by Prince Dhiman and Kanu Chauhan, the project tells a deeply personal story of heroism against 14th-century invaders, with more details to follow soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 23:36 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 23:36 IST
Actors Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and Sooraj Pancholi (Image source: ANI and Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an upcoming cinematic venture, celebrated actors Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Sooraj Pancholi unite on the silver screen in 'Kesari Veer'. The film, directed by Prince Dhiman and Kanu Chauhan, centers around the valiant defense of Gujarat's iconic Somnath Temple during the 14th century.

'Kesari Veer' promises a powerful narrative that dives deep into unsung heroism. Inspired by warriors who laid down their lives to shield the temple from ancient invaders, the directors pledge an emotionally charged recounting, crafted with a commitment to historical authenticity.

Producer Kanu Chauhan expresses a visceral connection to the story, aiming to illuminate this overlooked episode of history. Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty continues to expand his acting portfolio with numerous projects in the pipeline, including 'The Legend of Somnath' and 'Welcome to the Jungle'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

