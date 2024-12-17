Zakir Hussain's Melodious Legacy and Virgin Music's Expansion

Zakir Hussain, renowned for his extraordinary mastery of the tabla, has died at the age of 73 in San Francisco. Hussain's career spanned decades and made significant contributions to global music. His death was attributed to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung condition, as confirmed by his family.

In another development, Virgin Music Group, a division under Universal Music Group, announced its acquisition of Downtown Music for $775 million. This strategic buy aims to bolster Virgin Music's reach within the independent music sector, serving a diverse range of creators and business clients worldwide.

On a different note, Apple has revealed the continuation of its science fiction series, 'Silo', with two additional seasons already in production. Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, and Rebecca Ferguson, the show's star, made this announcement on the set at Hoddesdon Studios in the UK, fuelling excitement among the series' viewers.

