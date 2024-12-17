Left Menu

Amaravati's Grand Vision: Andhra Pradesh Approves Rs 24,276 Crore for Infrastructure

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority has approved Rs 24,276 crore for infrastructure projects in Amaravati, including roads and iconic buildings. This approval is part of a larger Rs 45,249 crore plan. Key projects include an Assembly building and a High Court building, with construction targeted for completion in three years.

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has sanctioned Rs 24,276 crore for infrastructural development in Amaravati. According to Municipal Minister P Narayana, this decision emerged from the 43rd APCRDA meeting, focusing on key developments such as trunk roads, layouts, and iconic structures.

Minister Narayana elaborated on the extensive plans, announcing a total approval of Rs 45,249 crore across the past four meetings. A highlight of the recent approval is the upcoming Assembly building, set to occupy 103 acres and cover 11.2 lakh sq ft, towering 250 meters over the capital. The building will offer panoramic views when the Assembly is not in session.

Furthermore, the High Court building, planned on 42 acres, will span 20.32 lakh sq ft with a height of 55 meters. The construction of this structure is estimated to cost Rs 1,048 crore. Additional plans include a General Administration Department (GAD) building with 47 floors and five extra towers, accounting for Rs 4,688 crore. With a target completion set within three years, starting from December 23, the tender process is set to proceed swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

