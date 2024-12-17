Left Menu

AstaGuru's Year-End Auctions Celebrate Timeless Artistry

AstaGuru Auction House concludes the year with two online auctions showcasing rare antiques and luxurious silverware, jewellery, and timepieces. Highlights include a Rolex Sky-Dweller Wristwatch and diamond jewellery. The auctions provide a unique opportunity for collectors worldwide to acquire exquisite pieces celebrating the finest craftsmanship traditions.

Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2024
  • Country:
  • India

AstaGuru Auction House is closing the year on a high note with two exceptional online auctions celebrating cornerstone artistry and craftsmanship. The 'Heirloom Collectibles: Antiques & Silver Auction' is scheduled for December 18-19, 2024, featuring an impressive array of rare antiques and exquisite silverware. Enthusiasts can also look forward to the 'Jewellery, Silver & Timepieces Auction' on December 20-21, 2024, offering heirloom jewellery, extraordinary gemstones, and luxury timepieces.

According to Manoj Mansukhani, Chief Marketing Officer at AstaGuru, these auctions underscore the timeless appeal of artistic excellence, craftsmanship, and luxury. They offer collectors and connoisseurs a rare chance to own pieces that reflect centuries of historical artistry and craftsmanship.

Among the exceptional lots are English hallmark silver candelabra by Vincci Ltd, a 19th-century Pietra Dura cabinet, and notable timepieces like the Rolex Sky-Dweller and Audemars Piguet Royal Oak. These pieces epitomize commitment to precision and luxury, appealing to a global audience ready to embrace these treasures as cherished heirlooms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

