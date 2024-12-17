Left Menu

Magicwin Exposed: The Betting Scandal with Glitz and Glamour

The Enforcement Directorate uncovered illegal activities of a betting website, Magicwin, linked to Pakistani nationals. The site illicitly broadcasted T20 matches and mishandled funds. Incriminating documents and sizable assets were seized during raids in India. Several celebrities also promoted this facade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 15:43 IST
Magicwin Exposed: The Betting Scandal with Glitz and Glamour
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted fresh searches against Magicwin, a betting website allegedly owned by Pakistani nationals, which illegally broadcasted Men's T20 Cricket World Cup matches. These searches, which took place between December 10-12 in Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune, are part of an ongoing case by the federal agency.

The ED's investigation, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), traces its origins to a First Information Report (FIR) by the Ahmedabad Police's cyber crime unit in Gujarat. During raids, bank deposits worth Rs 30 lakh were frozen, and incriminating documents were seized, according to an ED statement.

Magicwin is described as a betting site disguised as a gaming portal, largely operated by Indian nationals based in Dubai. Investigations reveal that the profits, often exceeding 50% of total player deposits, were funneled through shell accounts and invested in cryptocurrencies, or transferred abroad via Hawala. Prominent celebrities who endorsed Magicwin at a launch event are now under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024