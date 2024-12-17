Kapil Sharma and Atlee's Controversial Exchange Ignites Social Media

Left Menu

Comedian Kapil Sharma faces backlash after making remarks perceived as racist towards filmmaker Atlee on his Netflix show. Social media users, including singer Chinmayi Sripaada, criticize Sharma's comments. Atlee responds with a poignant observation on judging by heart rather than appearance, sparking widespread online discussion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 17:07 IST
Kapil Sharma, the popular comedian, found himself at the center of controversy following remarks made on his Netflix show that many perceived as derogatory towards filmmaker Atlee's appearance. The exchange, which occurred during an episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show,' has since ignited a firestorm on social media platforms.

Criticism poured in from various quarters, including notable singer Chinmayi Sripaada, who labeled Sharma's comments as 'crass and racist.' Sharma, however, took to X to defend his statements, urging people not to spread hate without viewing the full context of the video.

Atlee, responding gracefully during the show, emphasized the importance of valuing an individual's heart over their appearance, a sentiment that resonated widely and echoed through the online community, further fueling the debate.

