Eyes in the Sky: Tethered Drones Secure Maha Kumbh

Ahead of next year's much-anticipated Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, officials have mobilized cutting-edge tethered drones to enhance security operations. The drones, equipped with high-resolution imaging capabilities, leave no corner of Mahakumbh Nagar unobserved, providing vital surveillance data leading up to and during the event.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi spearheads this initiative, emphasizing the drones' swift response capabilities and secure data relay, which makes them indispensable for the planned security framework. Strategically positioned over critical spots like the Sangam banks and crowded ghats, these drones transform into a "third eye" for police operations, promptly alerting officers to any emerging threats or developments.

The drones' elevated view, aided by attachments to large balloons, ensures sustained oversight over the Mela area, complementing the efforts of over 2,750 AI-enhanced CCTV cameras. This comprehensive approach is crucial as Mahakumbh Nagar prepares to host more than 45 crore devotees, showcasing the fusion of technology and tradition for enhanced public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)