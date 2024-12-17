Left Menu

Trailblazing Inclusion: Tata Steel's All-Women Shift at Noamundi Mine Sets Landmark

Tata Steel has initiated India's first all-women shift at its Noamundi iron mine, empowering women in mining roles traditionally dominated by men. This initiative highlights Tata Steel's commitment to gender equality and fostering diversity within the industry, marking a pivotal step towards inclusivity and operational excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 17-12-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 22:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Steel has made history by launching India's first all-women shift at its Noamundi iron mine in Jharkhand, a move dedicated to empowering women in traditionally male-dominated roles. The venture underscores the company's ongoing commitment to fostering an equitable workplace environment, as revealed in their statement.

Women have been engaged across diverse mining operations, handling heavy earth-moving machinery and taking supervisory roles. This initiative was officially inaugurated by Shyam Sundar Prasad, Deputy Director General of Mines Safety, SE Region, highlighting government support for equitable workspaces.

Tata Steel's vice president of raw materials, D B Sundara Ramam, emphasized this landmark achievement as reflective of the resilience of women, driving innovation and operational excellence. With over 2,100 applicants and the induction of nine transgender operators, the company continues its pursuit of diversity in the mining ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

