Mohan Bhagwat Urges India to Lead with Dharma and Inclusivity in Changing Times
Mohan Bhagwat, RSS chief, emphasizes India's responsibility to showcase its way of life to the world, promoting happiness and prosperity. He highlights dharma as the foundation of life, urging its preservation amidst changing times. Bhagwat narrates a story to illustrate the transient nature of situations.
At a recent event, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stressed India's pivotal role in presenting its culturally rich lifestyle to the world, fostering global happiness and prosperity. Speaking at the Moraya Gosavi Sanjivan Samadhi ceremony, he emphasized the importance of dharma, a foundational element of life, advocating for its adaptation to modern times.
Bhagwat spoke about the Indian ethos, which prioritizes the well-being of all and promotes harmony. He reiterated the longstanding tradition of giving back to nature, encapsulated within India's concept of dharma, as a model for peaceful coexistence and global progress.
Through an illustrative tale, Bhagwat highlighted the transient nature of life's situations, underscoring the importance of resilience and adaptation. He concluded by extolling the qualities of Lord Ganesh as symbols of inclusiveness and balance, envisioning a world guided by these timeless virtues.
