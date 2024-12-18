Udyan Utsav: A Floral Festival at Rashtrapati Nilayam

The Rashtrapati Nilayam, one of the two presidential retreats located in Secunderabad, Telangana, is set to host the 'Udyan Utsav', a 15-day flower and horticulture festival starting December 29.

According to an official statement, visitors can learn about the latest innovations and technological advancements in agriculture and horticulture through thematic stalls and workshops. The event is organized with the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE) Hyderabad, and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research. Its goal is to promote environmental conservation and sustainable practices through public participation.

President Droupadi Murmu, who is staying at the Rashtrapati Nilayam, reviewed the festival preparations, including visitor amenities, on Wednesday. She also inaugurated a Mitti Café eatery and a souvenir shop at the visitor facilitation centre and visited an on-site compost unit, highlighting the potential of organic manure production from garden waste.

