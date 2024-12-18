Left Menu

Historic Transfer: The Observer Joins Tortoise Media Fold

The Guardian's Scott Trust has confirmed the sale of the Observer, the oldest Sunday newspaper, to Tortoise Media. Founded in 1791, the Observer will join Tortoise, which was established in 2019 by James Harding and Matthew Barzun. The sale sparked a 48-hour strike among Guardian Media Group journalists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:16 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:16 IST
Historic Transfer: The Observer Joins Tortoise Media Fold
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a landmark move, the Scott Trust has officially announced the transfer of the Observer, the venerable Sunday publication, to Tortoise Media. The sale was agreed through a combination of cash and shares, although the specific terms remain undisclosed.

The Observer, which has stood as a pillar of liberal journalism since its inception in 1791, became part of the Guardian Media Group in 1993. Now, it joins Tortoise Media, a relatively young entity founded in 2019 by James Harding and Matthew Barzun.

The announcement triggered a wave of dissent among journalists within the Guardian Media Group, resulting in a 48-hour strike earlier this month as they voiced opposition to the historic sale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024