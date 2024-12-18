Historic Transfer: The Observer Joins Tortoise Media Fold
The Guardian's Scott Trust has confirmed the sale of the Observer, the oldest Sunday newspaper, to Tortoise Media. Founded in 1791, the Observer will join Tortoise, which was established in 2019 by James Harding and Matthew Barzun. The sale sparked a 48-hour strike among Guardian Media Group journalists.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a landmark move, the Scott Trust has officially announced the transfer of the Observer, the venerable Sunday publication, to Tortoise Media. The sale was agreed through a combination of cash and shares, although the specific terms remain undisclosed.
The Observer, which has stood as a pillar of liberal journalism since its inception in 1791, became part of the Guardian Media Group in 1993. Now, it joins Tortoise Media, a relatively young entity founded in 2019 by James Harding and Matthew Barzun.
The announcement triggered a wave of dissent among journalists within the Guardian Media Group, resulting in a 48-hour strike earlier this month as they voiced opposition to the historic sale.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Immediate priority was to ensure disengagement from friction points, this has been fully achieved: EAM S Jaishankar in LS on India-China ties.
Saadho Media: Weaving Emotion into Brand Storytelling
Courier Mix-Up: Misplaced Foetus Causes Media Stir
South Korean parliament votes to defy the country's president and immediately lift his martial law declaration, reports AP.
Devendra Fadnavis: Mastering Social Media in Politics