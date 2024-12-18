Historic Transfer: The Observer Joins Tortoise Media Fold

In a landmark move, the Scott Trust has officially announced the transfer of the Observer, the venerable Sunday publication, to Tortoise Media. The sale was agreed through a combination of cash and shares, although the specific terms remain undisclosed.

The Observer, which has stood as a pillar of liberal journalism since its inception in 1791, became part of the Guardian Media Group in 1993. Now, it joins Tortoise Media, a relatively young entity founded in 2019 by James Harding and Matthew Barzun.

The announcement triggered a wave of dissent among journalists within the Guardian Media Group, resulting in a 48-hour strike earlier this month as they voiced opposition to the historic sale.

(With inputs from agencies.)